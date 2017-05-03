Violence prevention program

CHI Health St. Elizabeth and Lincoln Public Schools have teamed up to bring the 2nd Step Curriculum into classrooms.

"It helps kids with emotional intelligence and decision making," Donna Hammack with CHI Health St. Elizabeth said.

"They seem to enjoy the activities; they seem to get something out of it," said counselor, Patrick Neilly.

The idea of the program is to prevent problems before they start.

"When we looked at this initially, there were a lot of assaults or even robberies that were committed by teenagers. We hope maybe by programs like this and working together in our community we can alleviate those things from happening," said Hammack.

All of the activities are centered on five main themes: empathy and communications, bullying prevention, emotion management, problem solving, and substance abuse and prevention.

"I've learned if you have negative stuff to always stay positive. This person at recess, someone was almost like bullying him so I went up to him and I said you'll be okay," said student, Lindsey Auman.

This is the first year the program has been implemented and so far it's only at Mickle and Park Middle Schools. It's an optional after school program where the kids learn different skills and activities like this art project.