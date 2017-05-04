Lied Center announces 2017-18 season

A crocheted octopus, precisely measured, is two–week–old, Mary’s colorful companion.More >>
Police say when they arrived, it was declared a medical episode.
Are you up for a challenge? The 4th annual Big Red Challenge is coming up soon. It's a military style obstacle course, which was designed by Marines. The race is held in Lincoln and it needs more runners. The profits all go to help pay for services to ease veterans back into the life outside of the military.
Lincoln's Own Weather Experts are giving away 18 EZ Read Rain gauges per week over a four week period.
CHI Health St. Elizabeth and Lincoln Public Schools have teamed up to bring the 2nd Step Curriculum into classrooms.
Police say the suspects broke in through a window.
Authorities say a 4-year-old boy was injured when he and his bike were struck by a police officer's vehicle in northeast Nebraska.
A driver has been charged with manslaughter for the Custer County crash death of his passenger on Thanksgiving.
Southeast Community College and Lincoln High School are teaming up for a new class.
Authorities have said the 46-year-old Collins and fellow inmate Donald Peacock were killed by other prisoners, but none has been charged
Mainly sunny and mild today with a breezy north wind...
