Lied Center announces 2017-18 season

By: Channel 8 Eyewitness Newsroom

8@klkntv.com

The Lied Center for Performing Arts' 2017-18 season will feature new wave band The B-52s, comedian and "The Daily Show" host Trevor Noah and actress/singer Audra McDonald. Tickets to all performances will be available as part of a season ticket package beginning at 11 a.m. May 11.

Highlighting the season is a performance of "The Firebird" by the American Ballet Theatre, accompanied by the St. Louis Symphony. The collaborative event features principal dancers Misty Copeland and Isabella Boylston.

The Glenn Korff Broadway Series anchors the season with national Broadway tours, including "Jersey Boys," "Kinky Boots," "The Color Purple" and "The Sound of Music."

"Lincoln audiences expect the best, and we cannot wait for them to experience these amazing performances," said Bill Stephan, executive director of the Lied Center.

The full 2017-18 season is:

> Sept. 30: The B-52s

> Sept. 30-Oct. 15: "Abigail/1702"

> Oct. 6: Trevor Noah

> Oct. 12: Orpheus Chamber Orchestra with Andre Watts, piano

> Oct. 21-22: "Motown The Musical"

> Oct. 24: 2017 Van Cliburn Gold Medalist

> Nov. 2: An Intimate Evening with Kristin Chenoweth

> Nov. 29: Arturo Sandoval

> Dec. 5: "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical"

> Dec. 7: Straight No Chaser Christmas

> Jan. 8: Erth's Dinosaur Zoo Live

> Jan. 12-14: "The Sound of Music"

> Jan. 25: STREB: SEA

> Jan. 27: The Summit: The Manhattan Transfer Meets Take 6

> Feb. 8-10: "Jersey Boys"

> Feb. 16-17: American Ballet Theatre with the St. Louis Symphony present "The Firebird"

> Feb. 21: Berlin Philharmonic Piano Quartet

> Feb. 23: Snarky Puppy

> Feb. 25: Conspirare Presents: "Considering Matthew Shepard"

> March 3: The Best of Second City

> March 6: "The Mountaintop"

> March 9-11: "Kinky Boots"

> March 14: Wu Man and Huayin Shadow Puppet Band

> March 16: The Irish Tenors

> March 20: "Let It Be"

> March 22-25: "Losing the Ring in the River"

> March 23-24: "Amazing Grace"

> March 27: Olga Kern, piano

> April 3: Hubbard Street Dance Chicago

> April 5-7: "Seedfolks"

> April 11-15: "The Color Purple"

> April 17: A Celebration of Philip Glass

> April 20-21: The Illusionists

> April 24: Vadym Kholodenko, piano

> April 26: An Evening with Audra McDonald

> April 28: Barrage 8

> May 13: Glenn Miller Orchestra

A season ticket package is an order of four or more events. Members of the general public will receive a 10 percent discount for season ticket orders of four to seven events. Orders of eight or more events will receive a 20 percent discount. University of Nebraska-Lincoln students can place season ticket orders for three to five events at a 10 percent discount or six or more events at a 20 percent discount (in addition to the 50 percent discount all current students at Nebraska receive on Lied Center tickets).

If the performances are not sold out through season ticket orders, any remaining tickets will be available for single-ticket purchase starting Aug. 8. Season ticket orders can be placed at http://liedcenter.org, by phone at 402-472-4747 or at the Lied Center box office, 301 N. 12th St.