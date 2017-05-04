Man freed from grain bin in Raymond

By: Channel 8 Eyewitness Newsroom

8@klkntv.com

Officials just rescued a man from a grain bin in Raymond.

It was Farmers Cooperative.

Officials say the man was taken to Bryan West and that his injuries are non life threatening.

According to scanner reports the man has been stuck since 11:30 a.m.Thursday.

Officials said the man is trapped to his waist.

Multiple agencies have responded including Lincoln Fire and Rescue and Lancaster County Sheriff's Office.

_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

By: Channel 8 Eyewitness Newsroom

8@klkntv.com

A man is stuck in a grain bin at Farmers Cooperative in Raymond.

According to scanner reports the man has been stuck since 11:30 a.m.Thursday.

Officials say the man is trapped to his waist.

Multiple agencies have responded including Lincoln Fire and Rescue and Lancaster County Sheriff's Office.