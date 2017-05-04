2 men injured after falling from pickup; driver charged

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP)

Police say a Lincoln man was arrested after two men fell out of the back of his pickup truck.

Court records say 33-year-old Jesse Rabago is charged with two felony counts of failing to stop and render aid. The records don't list the name of an attorney who could comment for him.

Police say the two fell out of the pickup about 10 minutes apart at different locations in Lincoln on Tuesday night. One man was taken to a hospital for treatment of a brain bleed. The other also was treated for a head injury.