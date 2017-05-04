NEB T&F: Huskers Host Nebraska Invitational

Posted By: Sports

sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: UNL Media Relations

The Nebraska track and field team will gear up for next week's Big Ten Outdoor Championships by hosting the Nebraska Invitational this Saturday at Ed Weir Stadium. The Nebraska Invitational begins with field events at 11 a.m. and running events at 3 p.m. Live results will be available at Huskers.com. Admission is free.

Saturday marks the final meet of the regular season. Nebraska will head to the Big Ten Championships next Friday, Saturday and Sunday in University Park, Pennsylvania.

About the Huskers

• Nick Percy is the reigning national champion in the discus. This year, Percy's best throw is 204-8 (62.38m), which ranks third in the NCAA. He ranks No. 3 in NU history in the event and is also the school-record holder in the hammer throw. His best hammer mark this season is 222-2 (67.72m), which is 16th in the nation.

• Cody Walton broke Nebraska's decathlon school record with 7,937 points at the Spec Towns Invitational on April 8-9. Walton was the Big Ten heptathlon champion in the indoor season.

• Mike McCann cleared 7-2 1/2 (2.20m) in the high jump at the Husker Spring Invite. It was a personal best for the junior by three inches and ranks tied for eighth in school history and is sixth in the NCAA this year. Fellow high jumpers Grant Anderson and Landon Bartel have both cleared 7-1 1/2 (2.17m) and are tied for 17th nationally.

• Kaiwan Culmer was the Huskers' only indoor All-American this year, finishing sixth in the triple jump. Culmer was an outdoor All-American in the event last year after finishing eighth. In his first competition of the outdoor season, Culmer set a PR of 52-9 1/4 (16.08m) to move to No. 7 in NU history and No. 14 nationally.

• Tierra Williams ranks in the top 25 nationally in both the triple jump and long jump. Williams was a four-time All-American in the horizontal jumps in 2016 and was the runner-up in both events at the Big Ten Indoor Championships this year. Her triple jump of 44-0 1/2 (13.42m) this season ranks eighth in the nation.

• Brittni Wolczyk ranks 14th nationally in the javelin at 170-10 (52.08m). She was a second-team All-American last year as a freshman.

• Petra Luteran and Reka Czuth cleared 5-11 1/4 (1.81m) in the high jump at the Tom Botts Invitational and are now tied for 20th nationally. Czuth was the Big Ten outdoor champion last year and a first-team All-American in the high jump.

• Antoine Lloyd cracked the top 10 nationally in the 110-meter hurdles after a personal-best time of 13.56 at the Red Raider Shootout.

• Jasmine Barge has set PRs in both the 100-meter hurdles (13.19) and 400-meter hurdles (47.70) this season and ranks in the top 20 nationally in both events. Her times are both the fourth-fastest in school history.

Husker Men Claim Dual Meet Championship; Women Finish Third

The Nebraska men's track and field team officially earned its first ever dual meet national championship as determined by Track & Field News magazine in early May. The Husker men finished off a perfect 15-0 indoor and outdoor dual meet record after winning the team title at the Red Raider Shootout in Lubbock, Texas on Friday. With a decisive win over the then-No. 3 Red Raiders, the Huskers extended their streak to 20 straight dual meet wins dating back to 2001. In that span, the Huskers have beaten 53 opponents. Despite the win streak, the Huskers were never able to finish higher than second (in 2016) in the final rankings, which were discontinued from 2006 through 2012. This year, Nebraska maintained the top spot in the rankings throughout the outdoor season and earned the first ever dual meet title for a Big Ten men's program since the rankings began in 1968. The women (14-1) finished No. 3 in the rankings behind LSU and Oklahoma. It was their best final ranking since finishing second in 2004.

Outdoor Season Preview: Nebraska Men

The Husker men will look to build off a stellar 2016 outdoor season, which saw them win the Big Ten Outdoor Championship and finish 10th at the NCAA Outdoor Championships, their best finish since 2003. Junior thrower Nick Percy will lead the way after capturing the NCAA and Big Ten titles in the discus last year while also breaking the school record in the hammer throw. Junior Kaiwan Culmer was a first-team All-American in the triple jump last year and was the Huskers' only All-American this indoor season. The men's 4x400-meter relay has earned first-team All-America finishes at the NCAA Outdoor Championships at two of the last three meets. After winning the Big Ten outdoor title last year, the Huskers will look for their first back-to-back outdoor conference titles since 2009 and 2010 in the Big 12. Nebraska has finished in the top three at all five Big Ten Outdoor Championships its competed in since joining the conference in 2012.

Outdoor Season Preview: Nebraska Women

The Husker women finished third at last year's Big Ten Outdoor Championships. Senior Tierra Williams won both the long and triple jump titles at last year's Big Ten meet and was a first-team All-American in the triple jump. Junior Reka Czuth was the outdoor high jump champion at the Big Ten meet, and the Husker women will be strong in the javelin where second-team All-Americans Brittni Wolczyk and Sarah Firestone return. The duo finished second and third, respectively, at last year's Big Ten Outdoor Championships, and Danie Plank was fourth, giving the Huskers 19 team points in the event. The NU women have finished in the top three at the outdoor conference meet in 34 of Gary Pepin's 36 years as head coach of the women's program.

Percy Receives Votes for The Bowerman Award Preseason Watch List

Nebraska junior thrower Nick Percy received votes for The Bowerman Award Preseason Watch List released by the USTFCCCA in early January. The award is presented annually each summer to the top track and field student-athlete in the nation. Percy won the NCAA discus title last June and was also the Big Ten champion in the event.

Pepin Still Going Strong at the Helm for the Huskers

In his 37th season as head coach at Nebraska, Gary Pepin continues to lead the Huskers to individual and team success. Pepin was named both the Big Ten Men's Indoor and Outdoor Coach of the Year in 2016. It marked Pepin's 27th conference coach-of-the-year honor since 1997, when the Huskers started competing in the Big 12. The 2016 Big Ten men's outdoor title was Pepin's 72nd career conference title and 30th outdoors. The all-time winningest track and field coach in Big 12 and Big Eight history, Pepin is the longest tenured active coach in Cornhusker athletics and among Big Ten track and field programs. Since Nebraska joined the Big Ten Conference in 2011-12, Pepin's teams have won five Big Ten championships. Individually, Huskers have captured 45 Big Ten event titles, including nine in 2016. Pepin has been honored as the USTFCCCA Midwest Region Coach of the Year 10 times in his career, including the men's outdoor honor in 2016.

Huskers Name Five Team Captains

The Nebraska track and field program has five captains for the 2017 season: seniors Jake Bender, Sarah Firestone and Tierra Williams, and juniors Kaiwan Culmer and Nick Percy.

2017 Indoor Season Review

• Kaiwan Culmer was a first-team All-American in the triple jump with a sixth-place finish at the NCAA Indoor Championships. Culmer set a PR of 52-8 3/4 (16.07m) during the season, the seventh-best indoor jump in school history.

• Cody Walton was the Huskers' only Big Ten champion in the indoor season. Walton won the heptathlon with 5,672 points, the third-highest point total in school history.

• The Husker men fell short of their quest for a third straight Big Ten indoor title, as they finished fourth with 72 points.

• The Husker women scored 48 points and finished eighth overall.

• Tierra Williams was second in both the triple jump and long jump.

• Steven Cahoy was the runner-up in the pole vault at the conference meet for the third straight season.

• Freshman Andy Jacobs was the women's pole vault runner-up.