NEB BSB: Luensmann Claims CoSIDA Academic All-District Honors

Posted By: Sports

sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: UNL Media Relations

The College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) released its Academic All-District teams on Thursday, and sophomore pitcher Chad Luensmann earned first-team All-District 7 honors. Luensmann is a member of the 11-person team, joining baseball players from the states of Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, Montana, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Texas and Wyoming.

A sophomore from Altoona, Pa., Luensmann has been a star on the field and in the classroom for the Huskers. A member of the 2017 NCBWA Preseason Stopper of the Year Watch List, Luensmann holds a 3.80 grade-point average in mechanical engineering. The 2016 Big Ten Freshman of the Year is also a three-time member of the Nebraska Scholar-Athlete Honor Roll.

First-team Academic All-District honorees advance to the CoSIDA Academic All-America Team ballot, where first-, second- and third-team All-America honorees will be selected later this month.

Luensmann was one of six Big Ten baseball players honored on Thursday. He joined Max Herrmann of Rutgers (District 2), Michigan's Michael Hendrickson (District 5), Michigan State's Zack McGuire and Dan Chmielewski (District 5) and Pat McInerney of Illinois (District 5).