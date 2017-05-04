NEB MGOLF: Colgate Qualifies for NCAA Regionals

Posted By: Sports

sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: UNL Media Relations

Senior men's golfer Michael Colgate earned a spot in the NCAA Washington Regional when the field was announced on Thursday.

Colgate, a Sarasota, Fla., native, has a 72.38 stroke average over 29 rounds this season. He earned five top-10 finishes individually, highlighted by his victory at the Border Olympics on March 11. Colgate led the Huskers in six of 10 stroke-play tournaments during the 2016-17 campaign.

Colgate joined the Huskers prior to the 2015-16 season, and led the team with a 74.29 stroke average in 31 rounds as a junior. He spent two years at Nebraska-Kearney after graduating from Sarasota High School in 2012.

Colgate is one of five individuals in addition to the 14 teams that will compete at Aldarra Golf Club, May 15-17. Each day of action at the par-71, 6,885-yard layout will consist of 18 holes. Colgate is the fourth individual Husker to qualify for NCAA Regionals since 2010, joining Brandon Crick (2010), Andrew Wyatt (2011) and Scott Willman (2012).

The regional field is divided among six different sites, with all action set for May 15-17. Five teams and one individual not on a qualifying team will advance from each regional to the finals, which will be held May 26-31 at Rich Harvest Farms in Sugar Grove, Ill.

NCAA Washington Regional

Monday, May 15 – Wednesday, May 17

Aldarra Golf Club

Host Institution: University of Washington

Par 71 - 6,885 yards

Tournament Schedule/Format: 54 holes (18 holes each day)

Participating Teams (seeded in the following order):

USC Kent State Texas A&M Florida State Washington Alabama San Diego State UTEP Penn State Michigan Michigan State Seattle Marquette Bryant

Participating Individuals: