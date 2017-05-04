All three Nebraska U.S. House members vote for health care bill - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

All three Nebraska U.S. House members vote for health care bill

All three of Nebraska's Republican Congressmen voted for the health care bill today in the U.S. House.  Here is Congressman Fortenberry's news release on his vote for the American Health Care Act.

(Washington, D.C.) – Congressman Jeff Fortenberry (R-NE) today issued the following statement after voting for the American Health Care Act:“As I prepared to vote today, I asked a Nebraskan visiting my office what he thought about the new health care bill. He said, ‘It’s a start.’ I agree with him.“The bill is a ‘start’ to try and restore the health care system that all Americans deserve. My goal in health care repair remains the same: ensuring lower costs, promoting better health, and protecting vulnerable persons.

“In Nebraska, health care costs have risen over the past year between 35-50%. Moreover, our state soon may be left with only one insurance provider. While this bill is highly complex and has created a great deal of controversy, saying no to any change would lock us into a system with significant and worsening problems. This is fundamentally unfair to many Nebraskans.“I fully realize that change causes anxiety for those who benefit from the current system.  At the same time, many are facing an awful choice: do I pay for increasingly unaffordable insurance, or pay for my other basic human needs?

“At its core, the new health care bill moves from a centralized one-size-fits-all Washington program to more of a state-based system with important federal protections. The legislation protects those with preexisting conditions and maintains insurance coverage for young people up to age 26 on family plans. Persons with preexisting conditions are helped through a new approach to federally-backed insurance.   “Overall, I want to thank everyone who has contacted my office. I only have one choice: yes or no. Doing nothing is irresponsible. Today my choice is yes—with a steadfast commitment to improving this legislation for every American.” 

Fortenberry serves on the House Appropriations Committee.

Washington, D.C. – Congressman Adrian Smith (R-NE) released the following statement today after voting in favor of the American Health Care Act.

“The House took an important step today toward fulfilling our promise to relieve Americans from the burdens of Obamacare’s failures, but there is much more work to be done,” Smith said.  “The bill now goes to the Senate, where changes will likely be made, and then the House and Senate will come together in conference to further refine the legislation.  The process is working as it should.

“I have said from the beginning we will not get everything we want in one vote, but we also cannot stand by and do nothing while millions of Americans face deductibles in the tens of thousands of dollars as well as monthly premiums which used to be annual premiums.  This is not sustainable or affordable health care.

“The bill passed by the House today maintains important patient protections while returning health insurance regulation to the states, where it belongs.  It stops the federal government from forcing people to purchase health care plans they do not want and which do not meet their needs.  It brings competition back to the market – and when consumers have more choices, quality goes up and costs go down. 

“We need a patient-centered system, not the government-centered status quo, and today’s vote is another step in this direction.”

Smith is a member of the Ways and Means Committee and its Subcommittee on Health.
