Saltdogs add three more home games as Laredo Lemurs leave league

Courtesy: Lincoln Saltdogs

SALTDOGS ADD THREE HOME GAMES AS LAREDO LEMURS LEAVE LEAGUE

LINCOLN – The Lincoln Saltdogs will play three more home games in 2017 than previously scheduled due to a change of team memberships in the American Association.

The Laredo Lemurs will not operate during the 2017 season and are no longer members of the American Association, League Commissioner Miles Wolff announced on Wednesday.

The Salina (Kan.) Stockade, part of the Pecos League in 2016, will take the Lemurs' place on the schedule. A limited number of games originally scheduled for Laredo will be played at Dean Evans Stadium in Salina, while the rest will be at the home stadium of the Stockade's opponent.

The Saltdogs were scheduled to play two series, one home and one away, against Laredo. The home series (June 9-11) will remain the same as previously scheduled but the Lemurs will be replaced by the Stockade.

The Saltdogs were previously scheduled to play at Laredo July 10-12. That series will now be played at Haymarket Park in Lincoln on July 11-13 against the Stockade. First pitch is scheduled for 6:45 PM for all three games and they will follow the normal promotional schedule. The Saltdogs will be the home team and bat second for all games against the Stockade, regardless of their original location.

The home opener for the Lincoln Saltdogs is Thursday, May 25th at Haymarket Park against the Cleburne Railroaders. Tickets are on sale and can be purchased by calling (402) 474-2255 or visiting Saltdogs.com. For the latest information on the Saltdogs follow the team on Facebook and Twitter/Instagram @saltdogsball.