Students celebrating Nebraska's history

Lincoln Christian school is celebrating Nebraska's 150th birthday. They're learning some of our history through songs!



More than 250 1st-6th graders participated in the programs. It's called "Nebraska Prairie, Lasting Memories." They performed more than a dozen songs honoring our state's heritage, like "My Little Old Sod Shanty on My Claim," "Old Joe Clark," and "Beautiful Nebraska." Some of the kids even dressed up as historical figures! Teachers say it's important to teach kids about our history.

"We are creating a program that represents the history of Nebraska. From the Native Americans, all the way up through Arbor Day and up to the Canteen in North Platte and all the way up to the tornadoes in Pilger, and emphasizing the character of Nebraska," says Phil Boehr, music teacher.

Boehr is also celebrating his 45th year as an elementary music instructor at Lincoln Christian.

The performances were at Lincoln Christian at 84th and Old Cheney. They were free and open to the public.