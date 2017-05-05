3 east Lincoln businesses left with damage

Posted by: Fahima Paghmani

Lincoln Fire and Rescue say this happened after midnight.

Fire officials say, there was a small dumpster on fire, near 66th and P St. LFR then noticed smoke coming from a Best Buy across the street .

As crews were on the scene of the Best Buy fire, another call came in for a fire across O Street again. The exterior of the store was on fire between Catherine's and Jenny Craig.

LFR said there is smoke damage in a few businesses on the strip.

Battalion Chief Leo Benes says,"There were fires in areas that there shouldn't be fires in this time of day. The efforts of the crew from Engine 9 with their observations en route to this location and the other two fires made some pretty good stops for us. "

Lincoln Police said they released the person of interest; police are looking for a new suspect.

