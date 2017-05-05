Three overnight arsons in East Lincoln



Lincoln Police are investigating three arsons that happened after midnight Friday in East Lincoln.

Police said the first one happened at Meridian Park shopping center near 70th and O Streets.

They said a trash can was set on fire.

While Lincoln Fire and Rescue were investigating that one, a firefighter noticed smoke coming from the southside of Best Buy.

Firefighters found a dumpster on fire behind the building.

LPD said LFR responded to another trash can was ignited outside of Catherine's near 66th and O streets.

There was some smoke damage to a few of the buildings.

The total damage is about $3,000.

No arrests have been made.