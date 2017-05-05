Three overnight arsons in East Lincoln - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Lincoln Police are investigating three arsons that happened after midnight Friday in East Lincoln.

Police said the first one happened at Meridian Park shopping center near 70th and O Streets.

They said a trash can was set on fire.

While Lincoln Fire and Rescue were investigating that one, a firefighter noticed smoke coming from the southside of Best Buy.

Firefighters found a dumpster on fire behind the building.

LPD said LFR responded to  another trash can was ignited outside of Catherine's near 66th and O streets.

There was some smoke damage to a few of the buildings.

The total damage is about $3,000.

No arrests have been made.

