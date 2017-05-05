Excellence in Education: Union College Semester End

Posted by Gwen Baumgardner

The semester is winding down for students across the capital city. At union college, students spent today packing up their dorm and reflecting on the past semester.

"It's a very warm and inviting community here. I feel bonded to a big group of people, and very at home," says Gabriel, a sophomore.



This week, students at Union College crammed for finals and prepared for summer break.

On Sunday, about 200 students will walk across the stage for graduation. This academic year, the school celebrated it's 125th birthday of providing higher education.

Many students and parents say they've enjoyed their time at the college.

"I've really enjoyed it. Great food, great people. A good atmosphere," says Sergio, a sophomore.

His father, Sid, was also happy about Sergio's experience. "At union he has grown significantly this year. It's been a wonderful experience having him here."

Union summer classes will begin on Monday. Fall classes will start up again at the end of august.