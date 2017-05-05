Sorority kicks out 25 members at local chapter in Lincoln

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP)

National officials have dismissed 25 members from the Delta Delta Delta sorority at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln following reports of underage drinking.

The national sorority office began an investigation in February after university officials raised concerns about a student taken to a hospital over an incident with alcohol.

Individual interviews were held with members of the local chapter. It had been on probation during the fall 2016 semester because of allegations that underage members drank alcohol on the day students accepted invitations to join their fraternities or sororities.

University spokesman Steve Smith says the ousters are examples ``of the executive and local boards holding their chapter accountable.''