Aging Partners collecting fans for elderly

By Channel 8 Eyewitness Newsroom

8@klkntv.com

Press Release from Aging Partners

Aging Partners and the Lincoln Coalition for Older Adults Health Promotion (COAHP) invite the public to donate electric fans to seniors May 18. New fans (in the box) will be accepted for the sixth-annual “Be a Fan of Seniors” donation drive from 3 to 5 p.m. at Home Instead Senior Care, 1400 Dahlberg Dr., Suite E (near 14th St. and Yankee Hill Road). The drive is conducted by COAHP, which provides donated fans to Aging Partners for distribution to older adults in Lincoln and the surrounding area. Financial contributions will also be accepted at the event.

“It once again promises to be a hot summer in southeast Nebraska, and COAHP is very excited to have the opportunity to help Lincoln residents and businesses help local seniors stay cool during the summer months,” said Kayla Schaf, COAHP Executive Board President. “The risk of heat-related illness for the elderly is high. We hope Lincoln and Lincoln-area residents continue to show the compassion and generosity they’ve always shown by donating fans at our event.”

The Lincoln COAHP’s purpose is to facilitate opportunities to promote communication and coordination among senior care providers by sharing information and identifying services and needs which impact older adults in southeast Nebraska. More information about Lincoln COAHP is available at lincolncoahp.com.

Aging Partners plans, coordinates and advocates for older people in an eight-county area. Its mission is to enhance daily living, expand personal choices and educate the community in an effort to ensure the independence and full life of the people they serve. More information on Aging Partners is available at aging.lincoln.ne.gov or 402-441-7070.