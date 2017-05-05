Rain Gauge Winners Week 1

Congratulations to the week number 1 winners of the Lincoln's Own Weather Experts Rain Gauge contest. All winners have been contacted by email.
Jay-Lincoln
Janet-Seward
Kent-Bennet
Barbara-Lincoln
Crystal-Lincoln
Kevin-Burr
Kristie-Lincoln
Tyrone-Fairbury
Anne-Denton
Phillip-Lincoln
DesiRae-Waverly
James-Fairbury
Sara-Lincoln
Donette-Lincoln
Lisa-Denton
Taucha-Lincoln
Ronald-Lincoln
Kris-Lincoln
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.