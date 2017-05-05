Lincoln Marathon Reminders

Runners are gearing up for the upcoming Lincoln Marathon this Sunday.

They started picking up their packets Friday afternoon at the Cornhusker Marriott.

Participants said things went smoothly.

"Packet pick up was very good very fast. I actually picked a total of 5 to 6 packets for co workers and friends. They were great,” Marathon Runner Shane Elwood said.

"I’ve been really nervous, but now that I come here today and seen a lot of the runners and picked it up. I feel ready to do this,” Marathon Runner Lindsey Kowalke said.

The city has already started prepping the streets for the race.

You may have recently noticed some road closure signs along the route.

The route has also changed a bit this year.

Participants will be racing along 17th street since 16th is closed for construction.

The course loops around the city, but starts and ends on the University of Nebraska–Lincoln City Campus.

"We get on a lot of bike trails, but I know when they run out on Capitol Parkway out to Holmes Lake. We do tie up a bit and just be patient and we'll get you through as quickly as we can,” Lincoln Marathon Co-Race Director Nancy Sutton said.

This is the 40th year of the marathon.

Its race director said it's been growing in popularity every year.

There are 14,000 registered for this weekend.

The mayor's run for kids around the capitol is this Saturday starting at 8 a.m.

Packet pick up continues tomorrow from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

You can also pick them up early Sunday morning starting at 5:45 a.m.

For more details, visit this website.