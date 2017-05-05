In the wake of grain bin accident safety officials urge caution

OSHA has now launched an investigation into the matter

OSHA announced their investigation today and safety officials are now trying to educate the public on workplace safety.

A man trapped in a grain bin for over an hour in Raymond, Thursday, has sparked a conversation on the hazards of the job.

The latest statistics show, nearly 22 grain entrapments, 11 of those ending fatally in 2015.

Fortunately, in this case the man survived. Heather Vanover of the Safety Council says it's an increasing problem.

She said, "Unfortunately last year, we saw an increase in grain handling accidents."

Rescue crews worked for over an hour to free the Raymond man, even having to cut holes in the bin.

Vanover says part of the reason for their success is their expertise in handling these situations.

Crews used a device called a "res-q-tube," which is basically a modified wall container put around the person.

That initially didn't work, so rescuers used wood boards and other equipment to complete the rescue.

"So that crew being knowledgeable and to respond quickly, and not create a more serious situation, " said Vanover.

But officials still urge extra precautions to make prevention and rescue more achievable.

"Using a harness with a lifeline can make that retrieval process and that emergency response much quicker," added Vanover.

Quick action by another person to shutoff the grain bin could have been a lifesaver.

Another problem the Safety Council faces when educating people on workplace safety is overconfidence.

Lauren Turner of the Safety Council said, "A lot of the times it could be luck, that you have not encountered an incident and you never want those instances to happen. But that bullet-proof mentality is something that we, you know, the safety community and address people."

Friday, OSHA began an investigation into the accident in Raymond.

The victim of this accident has not been identified. All that is known is that he is a 55-year-old man, but he's expected to be ok.