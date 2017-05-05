Photographer attempts to give back to Haiti

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

A local photography display is sending its profits overseas to help hurricane victims.

"The fact that this hurricane hit my mother's hometown and my grandmother's like current place of resident was really rocking. So for me it was really personal because i was seeing damage knowing what it had looked like before."

The pictures show the damage hurricane Matthew caused to Haiti in October of 2016

photographer Kieran Wilson's family is from Haiti.

When he visited, Wilson says his photos captured the result of this catastrophe

"When I shoot portraits of people, I really treat it like it is that persons, so it didn't feel right for me to benefit from the misery that someone else is in. See like everyone has time, like everyone can get out there and try to make a difference, so I think it's really important for people to find the way they do that most effectively."

Again, all the profits will be going to a charity in Haiti.

the exact organization has not yet been chosen.