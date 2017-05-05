Photographer attempts to give back to Haiti

. Fire officials say, there was a small dumpster on fire, near 66th and P St.More >>
National officials have dismissed 25 members from the Delta Delta Delta sorority at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln following reports of underage drinking.More >>
Lincoln Police are investigating three arsons that happened after midnight Friday in East Lincoln. Police said the first one happened at Meridian Park shopping center near 70th and O Streets.More >>
Lincoln's Own Weather Experts are giving away 18 EZ Read Rain gauges per week over a four week period. See the complete rules and online entry form in this story.More >>
All three of Nebraska's republican congressman voted for the new healthcare plan.More >>
A former Omaha congressman and his wife are deciding which of them _ if either _ will run for Congress in 2018 after he lost his seat in November.More >>
An accountant has been accused of embezzling more than $310,000 while on the job in Lincoln.More >>
Lincoln Southwest High school students are getting a sobering reminder about the effects of drunk driving days before prom. One of the first things you see at the school is this smashed up car in the roundabout. It took the message a step further by inviting Lloyd Roberts Thursday morning. His daughter was killed in a crash after drinking and driving 21 years ago.More >>
A crocheted octopus, precisely measured, is two–week–old, Mary’s colorful companion.More >>
Osha announced their investigation today and safety officials are now trying to educate the public on workplace safety. A man trapped in a grain bin for over an hour in Raymond, Thursday, has sparked a conversation on the hazards of the job. The latest statistics show, nearly 22 grain entrapment, 11 of those ending fatally in 2015. Fortunately, in this case the man survived. Heather Vanover of the Safety Council says it's an increasing problem.More >>
