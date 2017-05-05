NEB BSB: Hohensee Strikes Out 10, NU Downs Rutgers

Posted By: Sports

sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: UNL Media Relations

Lincoln, Neb. – The Nebraska baseball team (27-16-1, 10-5-1 Big Ten) opened its three-game series against Rutgers (17-26, 5-8 Big Ten) with an 8-5 win on Friday night at Hawks Field.

Junior righthander Jake Hohensee struck out a career-high 10 batters in 6.2 innings of work. It was the first time a Husker struck out 10 batters since May 15, 2014 when Chance Sinclair fanned 10 against Illinois. Hohensee improves to 6-2 on the season, giving up four earned runs on the night and threw 114 pitches.

Robbie Palkert came in for 1.0 inning of relief and Chad Luensmann recorded 1.1 innings, earning one strikeout.

Nebraska’s first three hitters in the order combined to go 8-for-13. Jake Meyers went 3-for-4 with one RBI, Angelo Altavilla went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and Scott Schreiber went 2-for-5 with a two-run homer in the fifth inning, his fifth of the season. Luke Roskam also homered, marking his fourth of the season, in the fourth inning.

Rutgers struck first with one run in the opening frame, but NU seized the lead with two runs of its own in the bottom half of the inning. Meyers, Altavilla and Schreiber each singled, and Ben Miller reached on a fielder’s choice, helping the Huskers take a 2-1 advantage.

The Huskers scored one run in the fourth, four runs in the fifth and one run in the sixth, while Hohensee continued to shut down the Scarlet Knights. Prior to Schreiber’s homer in the fifth, Altavilla tripled, bringing in Meyers and Jake Schleppenbach. In the sixth, Mojo Hagge reached on an error, and scored three at-bats later with Meyers’ single to left center.

Rutgers scored three runs in the seventh and one run in the ninth to trim the lead.

Nebraska, who had 11 hits, improves to 17-4 this season when recording 10 or more hits, and continued their offensive production from last weekend at Ohio State when the Huskers averaged 10 hits per game in the series.

The Huskers and Scarlet Knights return to action for Game 2 of their three-game series on Saturday. The game is set for 2:05 p.m. (CT) at Hawks Field, and will be streamed on BTN Plus on BTN2Go.