Lincoln woman charged with homicide in Grand Island crash

National officials have dismissed 25 members from the Delta Delta Delta sorority at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln following reports of underage drinking.More >>
Lincoln Police are investigating three arsons that happened after midnight Friday in East Lincoln. Police said the first one happened at Meridian Park shopping center near 70th and O Streets.More >>
. Fire officials say, there was a small dumpster on fire, near 66th and P St.More >>
A former Kearney investor has pleaded guilty to federal wire fraud for scamming a partnership that owned a commercial property in Lincoln.More >>
A crocheted octopus, precisely measured, is two–week–old, Mary’s colorful companion.More >>
A former Omaha congressman and his wife are deciding which of them _ if either _ will run for Congress in 2018 after he lost his seat in November.More >>
Investor Warren Buffett has sold off roughly one-third of Berkshire Hathaway's 81 million IBM shares, but his company still holds more than 50 million shares.More >>
Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com A local photography display is sending its profits overseas to help hurricane victims. "The fact that this hurricane hit my mother's hometown and my grandmother's like current place of resident was really rocking. So for me it was really personal because i was seeing damage knowing what it had looked like before." The pictures show the damage hurricane Matthew caused to Haiti in October of 2016 photographer Kieran Wilson...More >>
Osha announced their investigation today and safety officials are now trying to educate the public on workplace safety. A man trapped in a grain bin for over an hour in Raymond, Thursday, has sparked a conversation on the hazards of the job. The latest statistics show, nearly 22 grain entrapment, 11 of those ending fatally in 2015. Fortunately, in this case the man survived. Heather Vanover of the Safety Council says it's an increasing problem.More >>
