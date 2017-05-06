Crews investigating gas leak in home near 41st and Calvert

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews are investigating a gas leak near 41st and Calvert.

The call came in just before 2 p.m. Saturday.

According to scanner reports, the gas leak is coming from inside a home. Residents have been evacuated, as well as residents in surrounding homes.

This is a developing story. Channel 8 will have the latest details as they become available.