Crews investigating gas leak in home near 41st and Calvert

Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews are investigating a gas leak near 41st and Calvert. 

The call came in just before 2 p.m. Saturday. 

According to scanner reports, the gas leak is coming from inside a home. Residents have been evacuated, as well as residents in surrounding homes. 

This is a developing story. Channel 8 will have the latest details as they become available. 

