Class B Boy's and Girls Soccer Districts Scores

Posted By: Sports

Sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: NSAA.com

Below is a link to the Boy's Class B Soccer Scores

https://nsaahome.org/nsaaforms/officials/vbfinals.php?type=District%20Final&sport=sob&class=B

Below is a link to the Girl's Class B Soccer Scores

https://nsaahome.org/nsaaforms/officials/vbfinals.php?type=District%20Final&sport=sog&class=B