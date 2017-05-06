Class B Boy's and Girls Soccer Districts Scores - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Class B Boy's and Girls Soccer Districts Scores

Courtesy: NSAA.com

Below is a link to the Boy's Class B Soccer Scores

https://nsaahome.org/nsaaforms/officials/vbfinals.php?type=District%20Final&sport=sob&class=B

Below is a link to the Girl's Class B Soccer Scores

https://nsaahome.org/nsaaforms/officials/vbfinals.php?type=District%20Final&sport=sog&class=B

