Twitter co-founder is keynote speaker at UNL graduation

Posted by: Abigail Wood

More than 2,000 students filed into the Pinnacle Bank Arena Saturday morning for a high point in their academic career, graduating from the University of Nebraska, Lincoln.

"It's bittersweet," said Victoria Burkey, Psychology graduate. "Because I'm excited to move on to the next chapter but I'm already missing it here."

Nebraska native and co-founder of Twitter, Evan Williams, was the keynote speaker. He spoke to students about how he went from small-town Nebraska to being a mover and shaker in the internet world.

"I think it's hard sometimes to be in the middle of Nebraska or the middle of the country and feel you can be a part of big things," Williams said. "I think my biggest piece of advise is that there's no reason you can't do that."

Williams, who was named one of Time Magazine's 100 Most Influential People, says his Midwest values helped him get where he his today.

"The naivete and idealism that I have, as well as humility--I think in the long term it is a benefit," he said.

He told graduates ideas only get you so far. Success, he says, almost always requires working hard for a long time. The graduating students were receptive to Williams' story, and the hope it gave them for their own careers.

"I'm glad they got someone who is from here, who made it big in the world," said James Garza, a global studies graduate.

"It's crazy," said Carson Collins, advertising graduate. "I just got the opportunity to meet him, and I was on Twitter when he walked by."

Eighty percent of graduates showed up to walk today, that made for one of the largest student groups gathered in the arena for graduation.