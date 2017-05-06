Always Dreaming wins Kentucky Derby

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

A trainer and jockey accustomed to success. A headstrong horse with a mind of its own. Together, they harnessed their collective talents to win the Kentucky Derby.

Always Dreaming splashed through the slop for a 2 3/4-length victory on Saturday, giving Todd Pletcher and rider John Velazquez their second victories in the race but their first together.

The New York-based duo has teamed up often over the years and is the sport's leading money winners. On their own, they were a combined 2 for 63 coming into America's greatest race.

Joining forces, they were unbeatable on a cool and rainy day at Churchill Downs.

