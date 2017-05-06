Huskers crush Scarlet Knights in Game Two, 9-3

Posted By: Sports

Sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: NU Media Relations

Lincoln, Neb. – The Nebraska baseball team (28-16-1, 11-5-1 Big Ten) raced out to an early lead and never looked back in a 9-3 win over Rutgers (17-27, 5-9 Big Ten) at Hawks Field on Saturday afternoon.

Freshman outfielder Mojo Hagge set a career high with four hits on the afternoon. His 4-for-5 performance included one run and one RBI. Scott Schreiber and Ben Miller also notched double-digit hits with two apiece on the day.

Senior righthander Derek Burkamper made his 11th start of the season, and improved to 4-4 following 6.1 innings of work against Rutgers. He had five strikeouts, while giving up eight hits and two runs, both of which were earned. Sophomore lefthander Jake McSteen threw 2.2 innings, giving up one run.

Nebraska scored in the bottom of the first when Miller’s single up the middle brought in Angelo Altavilla. NU added a second run in the third inning when Miller reached on a Rutgers fielding error that brought in Jake Meyers. During the inning, Meyers stole second to improve to 18-for-18 on stolen bases this season.

The Huskers extended the lead to 7-0 with five runs in the fourth frame. Luis Alvarado and Hagge each singled, but an error put them on second and third with no outs. Jesse Wilkening was hit by a pitch before Jake Schleppenbach’s RBI single. Meyers reached on a fielder’s choice, scoring Hagge. In the following at-bat, Altavilla’s sacrifice fly scored Wilkening. Schreiber singled, advancing Meyers to third before Miller was walked. Luke Roskam reached on an error by the left fielder, which scored Schreiber and Meyers.

Rutgers scored its first two runs in the sixth inning, but Nebraska matched it in the bottom half of the inning. Miller and Hagge each had RBI singles. Rutgers scored one run in the ninth. The Huskers, who had 13 hits, improve to 18-4 on the season when notching double-digit hits.

The three-game series between Nebraska and Rutgers concludes on Sunday at 12:05 p.m. (CT).