Huskers finish regular season at Nebraska Invite

Posted By: Sports

Sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: NU Media Relations

Lincoln - The Nebraska track and field team finished up the regular season with the Nebraska Invitational on a sunny Saturday in front of 838 fans at Ed Weir Stadium.

The Huskers won 20 of the 33 events in a meet that also included Drake, Iowa State, Nebraska Wesleyan, Omaha and Wayne State.

Andy Jacobs won the women's pole vault with a personal-best jump of 13-9 (4.19m), which ranks fifth in NU outdoor history. Tierra Williams won the long jump with her best mark of the season, 20-9 3/4 (6.34m), which moved her to No. 2 in the Big Ten. Elijah Lucy was the men's long jump winner at 24-3 1/2 (7.40m).

Toni Tupper was victorious in the shot put at 51-10 1/2 (15.81m), while Nick Coghill won the men's title with a toss of 57-10 1/4 (17.63m). Nick Percy was the discus champion with a mark of 186-11 (56.98m). Kevin Cahoy claimed the men's pole vault at 16-0 (4.88m). Kaiwan Culmer won the triple jump with a mark of 51-3 (15.62m). Landon Bartel cleared 7-0 1/4 (2.14m) to win the high jump. Shauna Tweedy took the javelin title with a personal-best 130-2 1/4 (39.68m), while Zach Podraza won the men's competition unattached with a throw of 189-0 (57.62m).

Katrina Santiago won the women's 1,500 meters in 4:36.73, a personal best. Virginia Hill set a personal best in the 400-meter hurdles, 58.96, to win the race. Chelsey Jones, with a personal-best 24.67, won the 200 meters. Bonnie Smith finished as the 3,000-meter champion with a time of 9:54.36, a new PR.

For the men on the track, Jordan De Spong ran unattached and captured the men's title in 3:47.39, a four-second personal best. Luke Siedhoff took the 110-meter hurdles title with a new personal best, 14.20. Moujtaba Mohammed won the 400 meters with a PR 47.43. Running unattached, Simon Wiedel won the 100 meters in 10.85. Ty Moss also set a personal best to win the 800 meters, as he ran 1:51.18.

The Huskers will compete at the Big Ten Outdoor Championships in University Park, Pennsylvania next Friday, Saturday and Sunday.