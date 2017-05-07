Man shot in jail escape released from hospital

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) - A Pottawattamie County Sheriff's deputy and a motorist injured in shootings authorities say was carried out by an escaped jail inmate have been discharged from the hospital.



Fifty-nine-year-old Deputy Pat Morgan has been discharged from the Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, Nebraska, where he was being treated. A 30-year-old Council Bluffs man shot in the neck in a carjacking attempted police say was related to the escape has also been released.



Iowa investigators say 24-year-old Wesley Correa-Carmenaty shot both men Monday during the jail break. He's also accused of shooting Deputy Mark Burbridge, who died.

Police say Correa-Carmenaty was recaptured after he carjacked a woman and fled to Omaha. He faces murder and other charges in the escape.

Courtesy: The Daily Nonpareil