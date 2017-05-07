Citizen Science workshops scheduled in Norfolk

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

NORFOLK, Neb. (AP) _ The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission has scheduled Citizen Science workshops in northeast Nebraska so participants can contribute to scientific understanding.



They'll take place at the commission's district office at 2201 N. 13th St., Norfolk. Each will begin with an instructional segment before participants head outdoors to make observations.

The series topics include the Lost Ladybug Project on June 15, the Firefly Watch on June 20 and the Monarch Larval Monitoring Project on July 11.



Contact Jamie Bachmann at jamie.bachmann(at)nebraska.gov for more information or to register.