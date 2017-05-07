40th Annual Lincoln Marathon and Half Marathon recap

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

It was an impressive showing at the 40th Annual Lincoln Marathon and Half Marathon Sunday.

More than 14-thousand runners turned out for the half and full marathons.

It wasn’t just Nebraskan’s that ran. All 50 states, as well as three U.S. territories- even some international runners, were represented in the run.

It started at 7 a.m. Sunday morning on the UNL city campus.

The first person crossed the finish line 1 hour 5 minutes and 35 seconds later.

We caught up with Kaci Lickteig, a Nebraska, native who took the top spot on the women's side.

"I felt pretty good the whole way,” said Lickteig. “So I was just hoping that I could hold on and I knew going into the wind all the way out to Holme's just to maintain a pace. Don't get super nervous about it and let the wind carry you home."

The race finished up around 1:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

It covers a pretty big chunk of the city, with checkpoints ranging from 48th and Calvert; to 20th and Highway 2. Even down to Holmes Lake. The race ends in Memorial Stadium.

There were a few people who needed medical attention, mostly for dehydration and dizziness.

But LPD says, for the most part, everyone had a safe, fun race.