Huskers fall late at Purdue

Posted By: Sports

Sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: NU Media Relations

West Lafayette, Ind. - The Nebraska softball team was unable to hold off a pesky Purdue team on Sunday, as the Boilermakers used a three-run sixth inning to rally for a 6-4 victory over the Huskers.

With the win, Purdue (19-35 overall, 8-4 Big Ten) clinched a series victory over the Huskers. Nebraska fell to 24-27 with the loss and dropped to 13-9 in conference play. With the series loss, Nebraska will be the No. 5 seed in next week's Big Ten Tournament, regardless of the result of Monday's game, when Nebraska and Purdue wrap up their three-game series at 11 a.m. (Central).

Purdue Katie Johnson baffled the Husker hitters for the second straight game. After earning a no-decision in the Boilermakers' walk-off win Saturday, Johnson came on in relief in the first inning with Purdue already trailing 1-0 with the bases full of Huskers and only one out. Johnson got out of the jam allowing only one more run and finished with 7.0 innings pitched, allowing two runs on only three hits to improve to 3-10 on the season.

For Nebraska, junior Kaylan Jablonski (11-15) took the loss in relief. Jablonski allowed four runs on seven hits in 2.0 innings. Senior Cassie McClure earned the start and allowed two runs on six hits in 4.0 innings. Jablonski and McClure also paced the NU offense for the second straight game. Jablonski was 2-for-4 with a double, while McClure was 1-for-2 with an RBI double and a walk. Freshman Tristen Edwards also tripled for the Big Red as part of a 1-for-2 day.

Things began well, as Nebraska scored twice in the top of the first inning but missed a chance for more. The Huskers loaded the bases on consecutive walks to senior MJ Knighten and sophomore Alyvia Simmons and a single from Jablonski. Edwards then drew a five-pitch walk to bring Knighten home with the game's first run. The Huskers still had the bases loaded with no outs prompting a Purdue pitching change. Katie Johnson entered the game and coaxed a ground ball to the shortstop, but Kristen Hoppman's throw home was mishandled by the catcher, allowing Simmons to score on the error. Leading 2-0 with the bases still loaded, the Huskers had to settle for just the two runs as a strikeout and a lineout that Purdue turned into a double play ended the inning.

Purdue came back in the bottom of the second. A leadoff double was erased by a double play before a walk, a hit batter and a two-out RBI single cut the Husker lead to 2-1.

Nebraska answered right back in the top of the third. Jablonski doubled with one out and scored two batters later on a two-out RBI double from McClure.

In the bottom of the third, a pair of singles gave Purdue runners at first and second with one out. An RBI single off the wall from Alexa Binckes cut the Nebraska lead to 3-2 before the Huskers turned an inning-ending double play.

The Boilermakers threatened again in the bottom of the fifth. Jablonski allowed consecutive singles to the first two batters she faced out of the bullpen before quickly retiring the next two batters. But Lexi Valone delivered a two-out, RBI single to tie the game after five innings of play.

In the top of the sixth, Edwards led off with a triple, McClure walked and junior Taylor Otte was hit by a pitch to load the bases with no outs. Junior Laura Barrow then scored Edwards with a sacrifice fly to center. After regaining the lead, 4-3, Nebraska had to settle for just the one run, as a strikeout and a pop out left Huskers stranded at first and second.

After threatening to produce a big inning several times, Purdue finally cashed in a scoring opportunity for multiple runs in the bottom of the sixth, plating three runs. A leadoff single, a bunt and an infield single gave the Boilermakers runner at first and second with one out. Maya Hughes then lined a single to right field and the tying run scored from second after the home plate umpire ruled Nebraska missed the tag on the runner even though it appeared sophomore Bri Cassidy had tagged out the runner following a high throw. Hoppman then broke hte 4-4 tie with a clutch two-run single to center.

Nebraska was retired in order in the top of the seventh, as the Huskers were out-hit 13-4 in the loss.