Excellence in Education: SCC Silent Walk

Southeast Community College is using their final days of the semester to raise awareness about mental health. Students even held an on-campus 'silent walk'.

"We're just making a silent lap to stop the stigma, of mental health being a negative thing," says student Jamal Hill.

The psychology and sociology club at SCC wanted to hold events last week to get students thinking about mental health on their campus. The club provided resources for any students that needed help, even bringing in counseling services. The club also planned yoga and meditation events, and hosted an on-campus film, titled, 'Inside My Mind: Inside Mental Illness'.

"Sometimes it's chemical, sometimes it's mental. And a lot of times, it's really though. So this is just us showing our support the best we can," says Hill.

This is the third year SCC has hosted Mental Health Awareness Week.