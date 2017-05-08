Former felon arrested for possession of firearm - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Previous felon arrested for possession of firearm

Former felon arrested for possession of firearm

Posted: Updated:

Deputies arrested 26–year–old David Hansen for resisting arrest and possession of a firearm Monday morning.

It happened outside a Waverly home, near N 143rd and Cornhusker Highway.

Officials say Hansen’s parents called when he started making threats.

When deputies arrived, Hansen was riding away on his bike.

Officials say they found a firearm on him.

Hansen was previously convicted in 2013 for enticement by an electronic device.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.