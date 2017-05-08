Former felon arrested for possession of firearm

Previous felon arrested for possession of firearm

Deputies arrested 26–year–old David Hansen for resisting arrest and possession of a firearm Monday morning.

It happened outside a Waverly home, near N 143rd and Cornhusker Highway.

Officials say Hansen’s parents called when he started making threats.

When deputies arrived, Hansen was riding away on his bike.

Officials say they found a firearm on him.

Hansen was previously convicted in 2013 for enticement by an electronic device.