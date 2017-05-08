Pedicab driver robbed at gun point

Police are searching for two suspects who robbed a Pedicab driver.

It happened just after 2 a.m. Sunday.

Police say a 25–year–old driver was riding to his car, near 25th and P Street, that's when two men knocked him off his bike and demanded money.

Officials say one had a handgun,

The suspects got away with some cash.

The suspects were last scene running north bound across N St.