Deputy Mark Burbridge laid to rest

Posted by: Abigail Wood

awood@klkntv.com

Car after car rolled from the Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs, IA, to the funeral home where Deputy Mark Burbridge was laid to rest Monday afternoon. Burbridge was shot and killed in the line of duty Monday while transporting an inmate. Law enforcement vehicles from both Iowa and Nebraska united around a fallen brother.



Spectators lined the streets in silence, standing for hours in honor of Burbridge, and in support of local law enforcement.

"We've got to band together and support the community and the officers that support us," said one of those supporters, Mike Bishop, whose cousin Jerry Brittain was one of the civilians wounded in the attack that killed Burbridge.

The crowd, which stretched along the entire route, was from all across the two states. But for many, the loss hit close to home.

"It's a small force, and it just kind of make as you realize how short life can be and how much they're risking when they go out there every day," said Shelby Johnson, who has family in the local police department. "Even if you think that your town is safe, it can hit anywhere."

"My dad was a former police officer in Colorado where I'm from, so I'm here to support it also, because I just couldn't imagine losing my dad," said Jacqueline Short, now of Council Bluffs.



The Omaha Police Department helicopter circled the procession, showing solidarity with their close neighbors. The Lincoln Police Department had multiple cars in the procession of more than 1,100 law enforcement vehicles.