Officers cleared in man's death after police foot chase

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (AP)

        A grand jury has decided not charge any officers involved in the North Platte chase of a man who fatally shot himself.
        The jury handed up its ruling Friday in Lincoln County District Court.        

        Authorities say 37-year-old Robert Mills was wanted on felony warrants when he was spotted crossing a viaduct around 1:30 p.m. Jan. 15. He ran from approaching officers into a nearby neighborhood, where, according to police reports, he shot himself with a handgun he had with him.
        State law requires a grand jury investigation any time a person is dies in custody or while being arrested.

