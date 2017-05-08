Man suspected of beating woman in northeast Nebraska

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

EMERSON, Neb. (AP)

Authorities have arrested an Emerson man suspected of beating a woman.

Officers were sent early Sunday morning to an Emerson residence to check a report about an attempted murder. Police say the injured woman they found there was treated in Pender and then taken to Nebraska Medical Center. Police say her injuries are traumatic but not considered life-threatening.

The 22-year-old man's been arrested on suspicion of felony assault. He hasn't been formally charged yet.