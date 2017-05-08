$1M Powerball ticket bought at Grand Island store

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP)

Officials say a Powerball lottery ticket worth $1 million has been sold in Grand Island.

The lottery says the ticket was sold at the Casey's General Store on North Eddy Street. It matched the first five numbers drawn Saturday night _ 11, 21, 31, 41 and 59 _ but not the Powerball number of 21. The Power Play number was 3.

No one won the jackpot, which is expected to reach $165 million for Wednesday's drawing.