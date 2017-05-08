NEB Softball: Nebraska Falls at Purdue in Regular-Season Finale

Posted By: Sports

Courtesy: UNL Media Relations

West Lafayette, Ind. - A six-run third inning powered Purdue to a 6-3 victory over the Nebraska softball team on Monday, securing a three-game series sweep for the Boilermakers in the final series of the regular season.

With the loss, Nebraska ended the regular season with a 24-28 record and a fifth-place finish in Big Ten Conference play with a 13-10 league record. Purdue finished the regular season with a 20-35 record and a 9-14 mark in conference play.

The game began well when sophomore Alyvia Simmons blasted a 3-2 pitch over the wall in right for a leadoff home run.

The Huskers held the 1-0 lead until some defensive miscues contributed to Purdue's six-run third inning. With two on and one out, Kristen Hoppman grounded an RBI single up the middle that tied the game at 1-1. An RBI ground out where Nebraska chose not to throw home gave Purdue a 2-1 lead before a miscommunication allowed a pop up to shallow right field to drop for a two-out RBI single. Instead of being out of the inning trailing 2-1, the miscommunication pushed the lead to 3-1 and extended the inning. Back-to-back walks then loaded the bases with two outs before Lexi Valone cleared the bases with a three-run double off the glove of junior Austen Urness in right field.

After Simmons' leadoff home run, 15 of the next 16 Huskers were retired. Then in the sixth inning, sophomore Bri Cassidy was hit by a pitch and senior MJ Knighten recorded a single to put Huskers on first and second with one out. With two outs, freshman Tristen Edwards won a long at bat with a two-run double to right center that cut the lead to 6-3.

The Huskers then held Purdue scoreless in the bottom of the sixth but Nebraska was retired in order on just six pitches in the top of the seventh.

Junior right-hander Kaylan Jablonski took the loss for Nebraska. Jablonski (11-16) was charged with six run on nine hits in a complete-game effort. Purdue's Katie Johnson (4-10) earned her second win of the series, firing a three-hitter and limiting Nebraska to three runs in 7.0 innings.

Offensively, Simmons scored two of Nebraska's three runs and finished 1-for-3 with her third home run of the season. Edwards drove in two of the Huskers' three runs, but Nebraska managed only three hits and just six base runners in the game.

With the regular season complete, Nebraska turns its attention to the Big Ten Tournament, which begins Thursday in Ann Arbor, Mich. The Huskers have earned the No. 5 seed for the tournament and their Thursday opponent and game time will be announced later on Monday, when the conference releases the complete Big Ten Tournament bracket.