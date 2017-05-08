Posted By: Sports

Courtesy: Big Ten Conference

Big Ten Softball Tournament Bracket Announced

Minnesota earns top seed for this week’s conference tournament in Ann Arbor, Michigan

ROSEMONT, Ill. — The Big Ten Conference announced the 2017 Big Ten Softball Tournament bracket on Monday, with Minnesota earning the No. 1 seed following its first conference title since 1991. The Golden Gophers clinched the outright Big Ten Championship on May 6 with a victory at Penn State.

The 12-team, single-elimination tournament begins Thursday with first-round games and continues through Saturday night’s championship game. This year’s tournament will be held at the Wilpon Complex/Alumni Field on the campus of the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The tournament champion will earn the conference’s automatic berth to the NCAA Tournament.

The top four seeds for this year’s Big Ten Tournament received byes into Friday’s quarterfinal round. Host Michigan is the No. 2 seed, while Ohio State earned the No. 3 seed and Illinois is seeded No. 4.

The first pitch of the 2017 Big Ten Tournament will take place at 11 a.m. (ET) Thursday when No. 8 seed Northwestern faces No. 9 seed Purdue, with the winner advancing to play top-seeded Minnesota on Friday. Fifth-seeded Nebraska and No. 12 seed Penn State will square off in Thursday’s second game at approximately 1:30 p.m., with the winner moving on to play No. 4 seed Illinois. The No. 7 seed, Michigan State, takes on 10th-seeded Indiana at approximately 4:30 p.m. Thursday, with No. 2 seed Michigan awaiting the winner. In the last of Thursday’s first-round games at approximately 7 p.m., No. 6 Wisconsin meets No. 11 seed Iowa, as third-seeded Ohio State gets set to face the winner.

Friday’s quarterfinal games will begin at 11 a.m., with the four victorious schools reaching the semifinals. The first semifinal will be played at 1 p.m. Saturday, with the second semifinal beginning at approximately 3:30 p.m. Saturday. First pitch for Saturday’s Big Ten Tournament championship game is scheduled for 6 p.m.