Free fishing, park entry scheduled for May 20 at state parks

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - This year's Free Fishing and Park Entry Day in Nebraska is scheduled for May 20.

On that day, people may enjoy a Saturday of fishing or state park activities without the need to obtain fishing or park entry permits for the day.

The special day is held yearly on the Saturday preceding Memorial Day weekend. Anglers must observe all fishing regulations, and camping, lodging and all other user fees still apply at state park areas.

Visit OutdoorNebraska.org and check the online calendar for more details.