NEB WGOLF: Smith Opens NCAA Regional Play

Courtesy: UNL Media Relations

Columbus, Ohio - Nebraska's Kate Smith shot an opening-round 78 on the first day of the NCAA Women's Golf Columbus Regional at the Scarlet Course on Monday.

Smith, a Husker freshman from Detroit Lakes, Minn., sits in a tie for 36th in a 96-player field after the first 18 holes of the 54-hole event. On a windy day at the 6,416-yard layout of the Scarlet Course, Smith managed a birdie on 18 to go along with 11 pars. She also took five bogeys on the day, and one double-bogey on 10. Only one golfer succeeded in breaking par on Monday, as Purdue's Marta Martin Garcia fired a two-under-par 70 to take the tournament lead after the first round.

Garcia helped the Boilermakers to a tie for third in the team standings with the hosts from Ohio State after the opening round. Florida and Florida State owned the top two spots in the team standings at the regional heading into Tuesday's second round.

Smith and the rest of the field will be back on the Scarlet Course on Tuesday morning for the second round. Live scoring will be available from GolfStat.com.