$90M 'City Centre' proposed in downtown Lincoln

The Lincoln City Council is tasked with approving a new project added to the city center redevelopment plan that would dramatically change downtown Lincoln’s landscape.

A New York company, Newman Development Group, wants to build a 10-story building where the Lincoln Journal Star currently sits at 9th and P Streets.

"It's really the first block to be seen when incoming traffic comes down off of I–180 into downtown Lincoln,” Tom Huston, an attorney with Cline Williams, who represents the company, said. “I think that will be a prominent design feature from the architects."

The building would be dubbed the City Centre. The current proposal is to feature a first floor of retail shops, a second floor for parking, third and fourth floors for commercial spaces and the rest for high-end apartments.

Huston said there is also a plan to add several “amenities” to the rooftop for residents.

Its price tag isn’t cheap. Right now, planners are estimating the project to cost around $90 million.

"This project will be the largest, single most expensive built building in not only downtown Lincoln but I think in the city of Lincoln," David Landis, the director of the city’s Planning Department said.

It’s estimated $78.5 million of the costs will be privately funded, with the last $13.5 million or so coming from TIF funds.

Huston presented a picture to the City Council to show the scope of the plan. He said the actual design will be talked about in an urban design meeting in June.

The project is expected to meet City Council for final approval come July.

Developers want demolition of the Journal Star building to start this fall, so that upward construction on the City Centre can begin by Spring 2018.

The Star will be relocating to accommodate the construction.