Final reading of budget bill in the Nebraska legislature

Posted by: Abigail Wood

awood@klkntv.com

UPDATE: LB331e, which is the emergency clause within the budget bill, passed with 36 votes after debate on the floor. Now the body is continuing debate on the main budget bill, LB327e.

Bayard Sen. Steve Erdman has already brought forth an amendment to return the bill to select file, where he wants to trim it down. Erdman says if they pass the current budget, the legislature may be forced to have a special session in the event of an economic downturn.

The final reading of the major budget bills, LB331e and LB 327e, is happening in the legislature today. Discussion has already begun surrounding LB331e, after it only received 32 of the necessary 33 votes required to pass it. Gering Sen. John Stinner berated colleagues, saying the lack of votes is irresponsible, and could launch the government into a three-month period without a budget at all.

Some senators protested, saying the budget has no breathing room and costs the taxpayers too much.

Bellevue Senator Sue Crawford responded: "If you think the budget is broken, colleagues, you had general file to offer solutions. You had select file to offer solutions. Final reading is pretty darn late to be offering solutions. To get up today is pretty empty when you have no solution."

We'll be following the debate here at the state capitol all day. Stay tuned for the latest.