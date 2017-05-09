Man gets 3 days in jail, 3 years' probation for crash death - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Man gets 3 days in jail, 3 years' probation for crash death

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP)

        A man has been given three days in jail and three years of probation for a crash death in Hall County.
        37-year-old Jeremiah Roberts, of Ravenna, was sentenced Friday for misdemeanor vehicular homicide.
        The accident occurred about 5:30 a.m. Jan. 21, 2016, on Nebraska Highway 2, about 4 miles (7 kilometers) southeast of Cairo (KAY'-roh). The Hall County Sheriff's Department says Roberts was headed east on Highway 2 when he lost control of his sport utility vehicle on the slippery roadway and struck an oncoming car.
        The car driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The department identified him as 43-year-old Leopoldo Martinez.

