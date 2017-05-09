New behavioral crisis program to aid Nebraska families

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP)

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services has launched a children and families crisis response program that the governor says will help families navigate the behavioral health system.

Officials say the initiative announced Monday aims to connect a family with a mental health professional, either at home or online, within an hour of calling for help. A therapist would talk with all family members to de-escalate the situation, figure out a safety plan and refer them to other resources.

The behavioral health system Gov. Pete Ricketts says the initiative will help is supported by a $12 million, four-year grant from the federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. Health and Human Services official Sheri Dawson says the grant means families won't have to pay for crisis response services.