Nebraska budget passes after showdown over state spending

The Nebraska State Legislature passed a budget for the next two fiscal years Tuesday, sending the package of bills on to the governor. But the bill didn't move on without a fight.

"We're spending too much money, we're not cutting enough, we have a budget shortfall and we should show responsible budgeting," this from Henderson Sen. Curt Friesen, voicing the opinion of many of his rural colleagues.



"You had select file to offer solutions," Sen. Sue Crawford of Bellevue countered. "Final reading is pretty darn late to offer solutions."

Senators who voted against the bill argued the budget is over-inflated, costing their constituents too much in taxes.

"And we continue to talk about helping people with the property tax issues and yet we continue to put it on the back burner and we continue to refuse that we actually need to make some budget cut," Friesen said at a later press conference held by around a dozen senators who opposed the bill.

The bill's supporter say these issues are late to the party. If the budget bill hadn't passed, the government would have had to shut down June 30th, for three months.

"You all want to shut down?" Senator John Stinner of Gering said. "You want to show how powerful you are? You'd better wake up because you're going to be accountable."

The passed budget cuts about $13 million from the University of Nebraska's budget, that's a huge drop from earlier estimates of $43 million. Because the cuts to many programs aren't as deep, the state will be forced to take $173 million out of the rainy day fund to cover costs. Opponents say not enough was cut and that we may need a special session later in the year if there's an economic downturn.





Nebraska lawmakers have passed an $8.9 billion, two-year state budget after a showdown over state spending and tax collections.

The budget would increase spending by an average of 1.1 percent annually, well below the historical average, starting July 1. The final-round vote on Tuesday followed a contentious debate among lawmakers, some of whom argued that more cuts were needed.

Lawmakers began the session with a projected revenue shortfall of nearly $900 million. They balanced the budget with a combination of cuts, withdrawals from the state's rainy-day fund and tapping money from various cash accounts.

Some senators say the budget could force the Legislature into a special session in which lawmakers might have to consider sharper cuts or tax increases.

Gov. Pete Ricketts has voiced concerns about parts of the budget.