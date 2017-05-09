Parents get 300 days for abuse of boy with special needs - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Parents get 300 days for abuse of boy with special needs

Parents get 300 days for abuse of boy with special needs

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com


NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (AP)

        Two parents have been given 300 days in jail for child abuse in western Nebraska's Lincoln County.
        Online court records say 59-year-old James Burditt and 34-year-old Deborah Burditt were sentenced Monday. They both pleaded no contest to felony intentional child abuse after prosecutors dropped other charges.
        The Burditts had a baby boy with special needs, including a feeding tube. A prosecutor said at a March plea hearing that the boy's health seemed to decline rather than improve and that he missed appointments at an Omaha hospital. On Monday prosecutor Tanya Roberts-Connick said the boy is thriving since being removed from his parents' home.  

