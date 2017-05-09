Hill Elementary Student brings knife to school - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Lincoln Public Schools sent out an email Tuesday saying a student at Hill Elementary brought a knife to school on Monday.

According to the letter, sent out by Hill Elementary Principal Amy Carnie, the student took the knife to school and showed it to "a small number of students."

The letter indicates administration was not aware of the incident until after school was dismissed.

They said no threats were made, and the student is facing consequences.

