Lincoln man killed in rollover crash in southwest Nebraska

KIMBALL, Neb. (AP) _ A Lincoln man has died in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 in the southwest corner of the Nebraska Panhandle.


Forty-eight-year-old Robert Brunsman was driving east on I-80 in Kimball County when his SUV crashed around 1:35 p.m. Monday. The Nebraska State Patrol's investigation found that Brunsman's vehicle appeared to drive around construction barriers on I-80 about four miles east of Kimball and continue eastbound on a closed part of the roadway.        

Patrol Lt. Col. Thomas Schwarten says the SUV left I-80 to the right, hit a concrete bridge pillar and then rolled.


Investigators say Brunsman was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the vehicle.

       Courtesy: Star-Herald

